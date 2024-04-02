Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Caitlin Rodriguez to represent Gibraltar in Sussex

Photo by Mark Galliano

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2024

Local dancer, Caitlin Rodriguez, will be participating at the Sussex Festival for Song and Dance on April 4 and 5.

Ms Rodriguez was the recipient of the Sussex Award at the 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival last month, as well as the overall winner of the festival. She is a member of the Mediterranean Dance School and will be competing with two solos in the Jazz and Contemporary categories, at this international festival.

“The Sussex Festival and the Gibraltar Festival were twinned in 2007. The aim was to offer a cultural exchange and educational platform for young people. The exchange has proved very successful with many local dancers having had the opportunity to compete in Sussex for many years, and UK dancers reciprocating,” said a statement from MO Productions.

Ms Rodriguez will be accompanied by Mediterranean Dance School dance teacher Louise Britto.

