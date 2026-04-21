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Tue 21st Apr, 2026

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Call for submissions to Gibraltar Heritage Journal 2026

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is inviting members of the public, researchers and thinkers to submit ‘burning’ historical questions for possible inclusion in a future edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal.

The Trust is seeking thought-provoking questions that have not been discussed, answered or explored in the wider literature on Gibraltar’s history.

It said submissions could be based on a myth, legend, discovery, or a line of inquiry requiring further investigation, and should focus on Gibraltar’s history or heritage.

The Trust said it was looking for questions that are interesting, unique and thought-provoking, can inspire dialogue, research and debate, and challenge or provoke a review of established narratives.
Questions should be submitted briefly in Times New Roman, size 12.

Those submitting questions may also include an optional explanation or rationale of up to 100 words, and imagery where relevant, although any images used in publication would be subject to copyright clearances.

A maximum of two questions may be submitted per person.

The deadline for submissions is Friday May 22.

Entries should be sent in a Word document to engagement@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

The Trust said that last year a number of questions were received, two of which were published in the Gibraltar Heritage Journal.

It added that anyone wishing to submit an article for the Gibraltar Heritage Journal 2027 must do so by February 2027, with further details available in the Notes for Contributors online.

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