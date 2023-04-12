Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Calpe City FC at Boni Cup Algarve

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Calpe City FC have participated at an international tournament Boni Cup Algarve in Portugal, held on the 1st and 2nd April 2023.
As part of Calpe City’s voluntary work and youth development policy, all its four teams took part. The best result came for the Under 7 team who managed to qualify from the group stages and compete in the semi-finals.
Commenting on the tournament, Club President Seamus Byrne said:
‘We are extremely happy to have been able to participate in these international tournaments. Our participation reflects the hard work behind the scenes by the committee and coaches, and only serves to highlight the force Calpe City is for youth football locally.
I take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, coaches, parents, and players who have supported our trip.’

Tournament results:

Under 7s - Semi Finalists
Calpe City v Lagoa 4-0
Calpe City v Fuenlabrada 7-0
Calpe City v Mexilhoeira 0-3
Calpe City v Europa FC 0-3 (Semi Final)

Winners: Europa FC

Under 9s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Serranillos Madrid 0-1
Calpe City v Albion FC 2-3
Calpe City v Portimonense 2-2

Winners: EDA Almeria

Under 11s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Portimonense 1-0
Calpe City v Albion FC 1-2
Calpe City v Seranillos Madrid 0-7

Winners: Colegio MiraMadrid

Under 12s - Group Stage

Calpe City v Lagoa 0-1
Calpe City v Camino Viejo FC 2-5
Calpe City v Colegio MiraMadrid 0-5

Winners: Colegio MiraMadrid

Most Read

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt lifts resale conditions on affordable homes built 30 or more years ago

Tue 11th Apr, 2023

Local News

Over 14 years later, Kingsway Tunnel opens

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar has tough weekend but grabs win against Portugal

12th April 2023

Sports
Glowing reports for Gibraltar Volleyball U20 debut in SCA U20s tournament

12th April 2023

Sports
Countdown to Berlin World Games for Special Olympics Gibraltar

12th April 2023

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps book place for a double

12th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023