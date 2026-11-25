Calpe House is marking 37 years of service to the people of Gibraltar with a reception at the Calpe Rowing Club on Wednesday, November 25, bringing together supporters, sponsors and friends of the charity.

Established in 1989, Calpe House has provided a home from home for thousands of patients and their escorts travelling to London for medical treatment.

The charity has developed over the years through the dedication of its founding Trustees, successive Boards of Directors, staff and volunteers, alongside the support of individuals and organisations in Gibraltar.

The reception will provide an opportunity to recognise the corporate and commercial sponsors, associations and individuals who have donated, fundraised and supported Calpe House throughout its history.

Although too numerous to acknowledge individually, the charity said the collective generosity of its supporters had been instrumental in ensuring it could continue to provide accommodation and support to patients and their families during difficult periods.

Calpe House also expressed its appreciation to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) for its relationship and continued cooperation over the years.

Executive Chairman Albert Poggio said the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on the charity's achievements and recognise those who had contributed to its work.

Mr Poggio highlighted that “as we celebrate 37 years of Calpe House, it is an opportunity to reflect on just how much has been achieved and, more importantly, to recognise the extraordinary generosity and commitment of all those who have made it possible.”

He added that “from our founding Trustees to the many individuals, organisations and businesses who have supported us over the years, every contribution has played a part in helping Calpe House provide a home from home for patients and their families.”

Mr Poggio emphasized that the charity belonged to the people of Gibraltar and credited their continued support for its achievements.

“Calpe House belongs to the people of Gibraltar. It is their generosity, compassion and continued support that have made everything we have achieved possible. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has played a part in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come.”