The Gibraltar Bus Company will launch a new live bus tracker in early December, giving passengers estimated arrival times at each stop and a real-time map of buses across the network.

The company will take the existing tracker offline in the coming days to switch to the new system. Passengers will temporarily lose access to live bus locations and arrival times, while all bus services will run as normal.

During the changeover, passengers can check timetables at bus stops and on the Gibraltar Bus Company’s website.

The Ministry for Transport will post any service updates on its social media channels.

The new tracker will allow passengers to filter the map by route and see alerts and updates when services are disrupted.

It will offer both the current map view and the new live view.

“Knowing exactly when your bus will arrive makes the bus a real alternative to the car,” said the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes.

“I thank passengers for their patience during the short changeover period.”

The ministry and the bus company apologised for the temporary loss of the tracker and said they would release further details closer to the launch.