A research project examining Gibraltar’s multilingual character is looking for more bilingual participants, with the aim of recruiting 100 people to take part in a study exploring how languages are used and represented on the Rock.

Babel Brain is an academic project led by the Universidade de Santiago de Compostela PhD student Hugo Parra. It is being carried out in both Gibraltar and Galicia, with the findings from both communities set to be compared once the research is complete.

Mr Parra first visited Gibraltar last June to recruit participants, with 42 people having taken part so far. He has now returned to the Rock for a month, hoping to reach his target of 100 participants.

The main task involves having a 30-minute conversation.

“People can talk about whatever they want in the most natural way. We do not impose a language; it is completely free,” Mr Parra said.

Participants are then asked to complete a linguistic portrait, consisting of an outline of a human figure. They are given coloured pencils, each representing a language, and asked to colour different parts of the body according to how they associate each language with it.

“For example, they will link one language more to the brain, another more to the feet, or whatever they decide,” Mr Parra said.

He added that the explanations behind these choices were particularly interesting.

“From there, we will probably see patterns about how people represent each language,” he said.

Participants will also complete a sociolinguistic questionnaire covering their community networks and personal backgrounds, including where they were born, their education and the languages they speak.

The information gathered will be used to build a map of what the researchers describe as the “linguistic dynamics” of Gibraltar.

Mr Parra said the project would also examine how language use differed between generations.

“We have seen that many young people speak more English among themselves, but more Llanito and Spanish with their grandparents. We will investigate the actual risk that Gibraltarians are losing Llanito,” he said.

SWITCH LANGUAGES

The research team selected Gibraltar because of its multilingual character and the ease with which speakers move between languages.

Mr Parra said this was particularly interesting from a linguistic perspective because of what researchers call “cognitive effort”.

“Gibraltarian people can change from speaking one language to another instantaneously, without that little delay that a mind needs to categorise each language into our brain. They do it naturally,” he said.

The findings will be compared with those from Galicia, although Mr Parra said the two communities were linguistically “quite different”.

The main researcher in Santiago de Compostela, María del Carmen Parafita Couto, is examining “how the relationship between Galician and Spanish works there”.

“Here, the interesting thing is that English and Spanish are not as related as Galician and Spanish are,” Mr Parra said.

“Then, the idea is to explore those two places where one language is dying out, Galician in Galicia, and Llanito and Spanish here in Gibraltar.”

Mr Parra said Gibraltar was particularly interesting to study because of the greater mixture of languages spoken on the Rock.

The university has previously examined other places where English and Spanish are spoken alongside each other, including Miami, El Paso, Puerto Rico and Belize. These studies will provide further data for a potential map of languages in multilingual communities around the world.

“We would like to understand better how multilingualism works in general, seeing each region, each multilingual ecology and the origin of these grammatical constructions,” Mr Parra said.

MULTILINGUALISM FACTORS

He explained that several factors influenced how people expressed their multilingualism.

One was the economy of language, whereby multilingual speakers tended to retrieve shorter expressions from the languages they knew.

Another was the influence of individual communities, which developed their own ways of speaking over time.

“Each community develops its way of speaking, little by little, in a different way from others. Sometimes there are similar things, but sometimes not,” he said.

History, linguistic heritage, the social status of individual languages, and cognitive factors were also relevant to the research.

Mr Parra said he was particularly interested in how Gibraltar’s history had influenced language use.

“I am particularly interested in the evolution of how history has influenced language here. And I’ve verified that the starting point for the switch from Spanish to English in Gibraltar was the closure of the border,” he said.

His research so far had found that older people were more likely to speak Llanito as their first language, while younger people tended to use English as their main language.

To recruit more participants for his research, Mr Parra said that he contacted the Department of Education, Gibraltar Cultural Services and local organisations such as Multilingual Gibraltar.

Hugo Parra is particularly interested in people who speak English and Spanish or Llanito, although speakers of other languages are also welcome. These include Arabic, Darirya, Hebrew, Maltese or Hindi or languages from other places around the world.

Anyone over the age of five can take part, although parental permission is required for minors. Participants will receive £15 to take part.

Findings will be shared with participants once the research is published.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Hugo Parra on 637191643, by email at babelbrain@usc.gal, or through the project’s social media profiles, @babel.brain on Instagram and BabelBrain on Facebook.