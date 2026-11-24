Mount Alvernia residents and GHA patients are expected to move to the new Rooke elderly care facility before Christmas, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez told Parliament.

Ms Arias-Vasquez was quizzed by the GSD shadow Minister for Care, Atrish Sanchez, on the facilities provided at the Rooke, as well as the timetable for the proposed move.

The Rooke will open with a capacity of 218 beds, which will be fully allocated from the outset to residents transferring from Mount Alvernia, Cochrane Ward and other wards at St Bernard's Hospital, alongside the provision of four respite beds.

The minister confirmed there are 71 patients occupying beds at St Bernard’s Hospital in wards, including Calpe Ward, Captain Murchison Ward, Toomey Ward, John Ward and Victoria Ward, which are potentially eligible for transfer to elderly residential services.

It is expected some patients will remain at St Bernard’s Hospital due to clinical needs, ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation recovery, meaning that 64 patients will transferred to the Rooke when it opens.

The majority of long-stay patients within the GHA were admitted in 2025 and 2026, with some patients as early as 2018 and 2019.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said that a provisional date for the move has been set internally, but she was not drawn into sharing a fixed target, describing how there had been “numerous dates proposed” and that this is now being narrowed down.

Ms Arias-Vasquez added that the consultation process with the families of GHA patients is about “50 to 60% complete.”

“I believe that there is a team that is going around speaking to each of the families, talking about the move, talking about their options, etc,” she said.

“So yes, I don't know how far down the road that process is, but the intention is certainly to speak to absolutely every one of those 64 long-stay patients and take them through the process.”

It is intended that Mount Alvernia residents will be transferred to the Rooke first and will then be followed by the hospital patients.

She said that there have been no significant clinical concerns or recommendations requiring changes to the facilities raised by GHA clinicians who have visited the new site.

“On the contrary, feedback from clinicians has been very positive, with the new, purpose-built facility being warmly welcomed as a significant improvement in the environment in which care will be delivered to our elderly residents,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

Ms Sanchez also asked whether long-term plans were in place to address ERS requirements once the Rooke reaches full capacity and if any additional space can be created.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said discussions have already commenced regarding longer-term and sustainable plans for elderly care in Gibraltar.

“A full strategic review will be deferred until successful commissioning and transfer of all patients and the launch of the Rooke facility,” she said.

“Nevertheless, immediate contingency planning, especially over the winter, will include St Bernard's Hospital's vacated capacity, and various models of care have and will continue to be explored.”

“At this stage, the focus will be on supporting domiciliary care in the community through a number of hospital admission avoidance initiatives, which include introducing same-day emergency care in A&E, active integrated fragility care models in the hospital, golden standard framework introduction for all GPs in the PCC, and enhanced pathways with the care agency.”

She added that the Government is committed to providing further facilities and is in discussion over “the next steps”.

Once this move to the new Rooke facility is complete, she said, the Government will direct its energy into making sure the facility is future-proofed.

“But for now, Madam Speaker, we are confident that everyone that wants an ERS bed and needs an ERS bed will have an ERS bed available,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

One method to future-proof facilities is to expand domiciliary care, she said, so that people can live at home for longer.

Domiciliary care services has increased from 68 users some 15 years ago to 500 users currently.

She said the PCC keeps a registered list of any patients which are suffering falls that are abnormal, or suffering from signs that could amount eventually to dementia or Alzheimer's.

“What we are trying to do through domiciliary services, through the PCC, et cetera, is to try and keep patients at home for as long as possible, which is the best possible outcome for those patients,” she said.

“We are successfully doing it in many, many instances, but it's not through lack of availability of beds in the Elderly Residential Services.”