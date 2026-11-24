A former president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will provide technical advice and assistance to Gibraltar during the Moneyval evaluation, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has confirmed.

Mr Feetham said that former FATF president, Luis Urrutia, had been contractually engaged and would support the team in Gibraltar, alongside a wider group of specialists.

This decision comes after Gibraltar was struck off the FATF grey list a couple years ago and is undergoing evaluation.

“A former FATF president will be supporting the team in Gibraltar through technical advice and assistance,” Mr Feetham said.

“That is not a substitute for the work that the agencies are doing.”

“That work has to stand on its own two feet. He is not here to do the work for the agencies. He is here to support and advise them, and he has a team around him.”

“I do expect that a lot of this work can be done remotely.”

The appointment comes as Gibraltar continues to strengthen its arrangements for tackling financial and economic crime.

Mr Feetham said that securing Gibraltar’s removal from the grey list had been one of his immediate priorities after the Government was elected, and that he had instructed his ministry colleagues to accelerate the work already under way.

“I have very recently signed a consultancy agreement for external support outside Gibraltar of a highly qualified technical team in the area of Moneyval to support the sterling work which is being done in Gibraltar by all agencies involved in the forthcoming Moneyval evaluation,” Mr Feetham said.

“We are now in the final lap of the Moneyval evaluation. In fact, it started in October when the Moneyval team was here for that technical training at the country training event.”

He also outlined additional resources made available to the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit, with additional specialist appointments.

This includes an in-house legal counsel employed within the unit, three senior financial investigators, a forensic accountant, a former chief inspector through consultancy arrangements, alongside other retired police officers who were supporting the unit.

Vacancies have also been opened to public servants interested in developing their skills and working in the economic crime field.

Mr Feetham said these measures had made a significant difference to the unit’s work and highlighted their new offices in Line Wall Road are among the best available to public servants.