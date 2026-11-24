Andy Burnham has said the deal he struck with the European Union will cut the cost of the weekly shop, as he pointed to Morrisons which could reduce its paperwork for export to Gibraltar and “lift the pressure”.

Mr Burnham finalised agreements at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, which he will also tout in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later.

Visiting a Morrisons’ regional distribution centre in Kent on Monday, Mr Burnham said cutting red tape would lead to cheaper prices for customers.

The food deal, officially known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1 2028.

It has been praised by the chief executives of major chains including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda, although critics have cast doubt on whether any cost changes will filter through to consumers.

“We’re here at Morrisons, and they have told me that the deal will lift the pressure off the weekly shop,” Mr Burnham said.

“They’ve just shown me a stack of paperwork which they have to fill in when they export from here to their store in Gibraltar.”

“If you remove that paperwork, that red tape, you can lower the cost, and they say it will lower the pressure on the weekly shop.”

“This deal is not about re-joining. That’s not what’s on the table here.”

“It’s just a better, practical working relationship with the European Union.”

The UK government has faced questions over how much of the savings from reduced trade barriers will be passed on to shoppers.

The British Retail Consortium called the SPS deal a “big win” for UK retailers, but said it did not expect to see prices on supermarket shelves fall in response.

Mr Burnham, wearing a Morrisons high visibility jacket, helped put a box of mince pies on a forklift which he said was “going to make me feel Christmassy”, before dropping a pack on the floor.

The Prime Minister joked he was delivering “badly”.

Also during the visit, Mr Burnham said he would dismiss the advice of former prime ministers, including Rishi Sunak and Theresa May, who have urged him not to reignite the Brexit debate.

Mr Sunak said Brexit could become an “all-consuming” distraction for the British government.

His intervention came after Baroness May of Maidenhead urged Mr Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on”, and followed similar warnings from fellow ex-Tory leaders Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron.

“I’m not sure they’re the people I’ll be listening to here because they left Britain with a bad Brexit deal,” Mr Burnham said.

“They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did.”

“I’m not a prime minister that’s going to be stuck in the past. I want to lead Britain forward to a more hopeful future, get the economy growing again, get cost of living down for people, lower energy bills.”

“All of these things can be achieved by a more positive, constructive relationship with the European Union.”

“I believe it will be better for Britain to take this path, and I won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place.”

Mr Burnham intends to discuss options for future ties with the EU over the next 12 months, after striking deals at Friday’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.