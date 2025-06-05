Campions grab four wins out of four in international ranking matches

The Gibraltar Netball senior squad, the Campions have maintained their momentum in the official World Netball Ranking table with four significant wins this season which keeps them momentarily in 27th place with the potential to rise further depending on forthcoming results.

Although the Campions were dealt a blow with the Europe Open cancelled due to political sensitivities the Campions, alongside other teams which were due to participate are understood to have worked together to arrange for international ranking matches to be played amongst them.

With a lot of hard work behind the scenes, six days of constant pressures and demands to ensure that the matches were to take place safely and in line with requirements, Gibraltar was able to come away with a significant result obtaining four wins from their four ranking matches.

They were to start of with a huge win against Switzerland where they finished 51-38 winners.

Gibraltar was then to go on and play against France, a side who, although relatively new in the international scene, have shown they can compete among the top sides.

Gibraltar was to grab a significant win taking the game 42-17 with little margin of error in the score on who dominated.

Gibraltar’s Campions were then to go on and play against rivals Isle of Man where they were to produce another significant victory as they finished with a 52-42 result. This among one of the biggest wins in recent years against the Isle of Man who have been the closest rivals to Gibraltar these past years.

The Campions then went on to tally up a fourth victory beating Malta 48-38 in their final international ranking match.

The result sees them now posed to climb further in the ranking, depending on results by other countries. Gibraltar currently sit 27th in the ranking table, the last ranking published this Thursday with Gibraltar’s ranking points increasing.