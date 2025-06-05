Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Campions grab four wins out of four in international ranking matches

By Stephen Ignacio
5th June 2025

The Gibraltar Netball senior squad, the Campions have maintained their momentum in the official World Netball Ranking table with four significant wins this season which keeps them momentarily in 27th place with the potential to rise further depending on forthcoming results.
Although the Campions were dealt a blow with the Europe Open cancelled due to political sensitivities the Campions, alongside other teams which were due to participate are understood to have worked together to arrange for international ranking matches to be played amongst them.
With a lot of hard work behind the scenes, six days of constant pressures and demands to ensure that the matches were to take place safely and in line with requirements, Gibraltar was able to come away with a significant result obtaining four wins from their four ranking matches.
They were to start of with a huge win against Switzerland where they finished 51-38 winners.
Gibraltar was then to go on and play against France, a side who, although relatively new in the international scene, have shown they can compete among the top sides.
Gibraltar was to grab a significant win taking the game 42-17 with little margin of error in the score on who dominated.
Gibraltar’s Campions were then to go on and play against rivals Isle of Man where they were to produce another significant victory as they finished with a 52-42 result. This among one of the biggest wins in recent years against the Isle of Man who have been the closest rivals to Gibraltar these past years.
The Campions then went on to tally up a fourth victory beating Malta 48-38 in their final international ranking match.
The result sees them now posed to climb further in the ranking, depending on results by other countries. Gibraltar currently sit 27th in the ranking table, the last ranking published this Thursday with Gibraltar’s ranking points increasing.

Most Read

Local News

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Remembering who we are: A wake-up call for the next generation

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Making the first ripples into football through the spanish regional youth leagues

5th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Football Faces Decline in Home Grown Player Numbers

5th June 2025

Sports
Hewitt and Galliano to play Ireland and China

5th June 2025

Sports
Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez shines at Pony Andalusian Championships

5th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025