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Tue 19th May, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar basketball to host FIBA men’s Small Countries tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
19th May 2026

Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association will host the European Championship for Small Countries this coming June in what will be the highlight of this season’s basketball calendar.

The four-day tournament will see Gibraltar host Andorra, Malta and San Marino in what promises to be an action-packed week of basketball on the Rock.

Gibraltar will start off their campaign against San Marino on June 23 with a 7.30pm tip-off. Prior to this, local basketball fans can also enjoy the Andorra versus Malta match at 5pm.

On Wednesday, June 24, Gibraltar will again be playing in the later slot of the day, providing local fans with another opportunity to support their team as Gibraltar face Malta at 7.30pm.

Gibraltar’s final group match will see them face Andorra on Thursday, once again with an evening tip-off.

Teams will have a rest day on Friday, with the semi-finals to be played on Saturday, June 27. This will decide who progresses to the third/fourth-place play-off and the final, which will take place on Sunday.

Gibraltar is presently ranked 125th in the FIBA world rankings and is the lowest-ranked of the four sides competing.

San Marino is presently ranked 111th, with Malta above them at 101st and Andorra the highest-ranked at 98th.

This will provide Gibraltar with an opportunity to rise up the rankings should they perform well, gaining points from competing against higher-ranked sides.

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