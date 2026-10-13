Campo - PP tells Landaluce to resign as Algeciras mayor over sexual allegations

The Partido Popular (PP) in Cadiz has called on Algeciras mayor Jose Ignacio Landaluce to resign “immediately” following media reports of formal complaints made by two female party members alleging sexual assaults.

Following the publication of the reports in Europa Sur and El Mundo, the PP in Cadiz asked all serving PP councillors in Algeciras to withdraw their support for Mr Landaluce, who had suspended his membership of the party over earlier allegations that ultimately came to nothing.

On Tuesday, with Mr Landaluce refusing to step down, the PP told its councillors to resign from their administrative duties, putting pressure on the mayor to leave city hall or face a motion of no confidence.

Twelve councillors complied, while three remained loyal to the mayor. The PP in Cadiz subsequently announced disciplinary proceedings against these three.

Mr Landaluce remained entrenched in his office throughout Tuesday morning as his party continued to demand his immediate resignation.

At midday, he published a video on his social media profiles denying the allegations.

He said he had not yet received formal notification of the complaints against him and had learnt of them through the media.

“The PP wants my political and social death, but I’ll defend myself,” he said.

If Mr Landaluce does not resign, PP councillors could seek to force a motion of no confidence, which the PSOE has already indicated it will support.

Algeciras city council has 27 councillors. The PP had 15 councillors in the governing group, while the PSOE had seven and Vox four.