Residents of Mount Alvernia will begin to move to the new Rooke elderly care facility as from tomorrow, followed by those in St Bernard’s Hospital in a logistically complex effort that will span a couple weeks.

The Minister for Health Gemma Arias Vasquez and GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio confirmed the move during the inauguration of the Remembrance Room at the new facility.

Around 214 residents will be moving, and the Rooke has 218 rooms with four respite beds.

Elderly long-stay patients and those in John Cochrane Ward within St Bernard’s Hospital will be transferred after all residents from Mount Alvernia have been relocated to the Rooke.

Dr Bosio said that all families have been notified with the date in which their loved one will be transferred over.

The move will be done in stages, and families have begun moving their relatives’ possessions into their designated rooms ahead of the transfer.

Residents of Mount Alvernia will be transferred over the course of four days, from this Saturday to Tuesday.

“Tomorrow we'll get 40 patients, and Sunday another 40 patients, and then the rest will come Monday and Tuesday, and it's phased like that as they come with a lot of their equipment,” Dr Bosio said.

He added that sofas will also be moved into the new facility over the next days with the patients.

“It's quite a big logistical challenge,” Dr Bosio said.

“We can't take the stuff out before the patients come, so it's all coordinated, and the staff as well. So that will be Saturday to Tuesday, Mount Alvernia, and we've got a couple of days to settle everybody in to make sure everybody is comfortable.”

Dr Bosio explained that there are patients with dementia and other needs which means the move needs to be paced accordingly and staggered.

On Friday next week, the patients at John Cochrane Ward will be begin to be transferred and this will also take some days.

Then on Friday, December 11, the rest of the patients at St Bernards Hospital will begin to be transferred.

“So that's all phased, but every family knows when their relative is moving, and every family and resident knows what room,” Dr Bosio said.

The move means that over 300 staff will be transferred over to the Rooke facility as well as a few new staff who have been hired, and Dr Bosio said that the biggest challenge for the GHA will be running three facilities at the same time, adding that the staff have been amazing.

Mrs Arias Vasquez added that this has been a “huge job” for the GHA to carry out.

“I don't think we can underestimate the amount of work that this has been for the GHA,” she said.

“I really need to say that, because the logistical move of elderly patients from Mount Alvernia, elderly patients from Cochrane, and the long-stay patients in the hospital, it's a huge logistical exercise.”

She also looked forward to having all the residents moved into the facility before Christmas.

“It's a lovely thing to do just before Christmas,” she said.

“So last year, we were at a Christmas party up in Mount Alvernia, and one of the women there, she's well known to me, said: ‘promise me that I'm not going to be here next Christmas’.”

“It's just really nice to have that they're now moving down. They're going to have their first Christmas here.”

REMEMBRANCE ROOM

The Remembrance Room was inaugurated by Ms Arias Vasquez on Friday afternoon, alongside Dr Bosio.

The room is an interfaith sanctuary for residents and is essentially a room for families to spend time with their loved one after they have passed away.

When not used for this purpose, the room can be used as a prayer room or a reflection room.

“It allows that privacy and dignity that you spend time with your loved one when he or she has passed away,” Dr Bosio said.

The room has a separate entrance from the main Rooke facility for privacy.

“Our sincere gratitude to the Friends of Mount Alvernia, whose generosity, dedication and longstanding support for Gibraltar’s elderly community have helped make this meaningful initiative possible,” GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio said.

“Their contribution reflects the invaluable and continuing partnership between the GHA and community organisations for the benefit of all our users and their families. The Rooke Remembrance Room will provide a space where residents, their relatives and staff will find moments of solace during some of life’s most emotional moments.”

Ms Arias Vasquez added that for many residents, the Rooke will become their final home.

“It is therefore especially important that the care provided extends beyond physical and clinical needs to encompass emotional wellbeing, spiritual comfort and respect throughout every stage of life,” she said.

“The Rooke Remembrance Room will stand as a lasting symbol of compassion for our older generations and the importance of remembering those who have contributed so much to our community.”