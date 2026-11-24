Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares warned in La Línea this evening that the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox would seek to persuade their respective political groups in the European Parliament to vote against the UK-EU treaty ratification if the right-wing parties entered government after Sunday’s general election.

Mr Albares made the comments while campaigning near the border with the PSOE’s provincial secretary, Juan Carlos Ruiz-Boix, and the party’s candidate for mayor of La Línea, Seila Pavón.

He had earlier met La Línea mayor Juan Franco to discuss the day-to-day provisional implementation of the treaty.

Mr Albares stressed that the agreement has been applied only provisionally since July 15 and would remain so until its ratification by the European Parliament.

The Parliament expected to vote on whether to consent to the agreement at a plenary session starting December 14, though there is a possibility the vote may be delayed.

Mr Albares said there should be no misunderstanding about the position of the PP and Vox.

“They are going to vote ‘No’,” Mr Albares said.

“They have said it.”

He was referring to Antonio López-Istúriz, a PP MEP and member of the European People's Party group in the European parliament (EPP), who has criticised the treaty, describing it as an “historical mistake” and warning that a future PP government in Spain would seek to review its contents.

Mr Albares, who played a key role in the agreement’s negotiation as Madrid’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, defended the treaty, which he said addressed all the issues and objectives agreed with the Campo mayors while preserving Spain’s traditional position on sovereignty.

Mr Albares warned that the PP and Vox would seek to persuade their respective political groups in the European Parliament, the EPP and Patriots for Europe, to vote against ratification.

That may not be straightforward because despite the PP’s views, the EPP has expressed overwhelming support for the agreement when it has been discussed in the European Parliament, while Patriots for Europe has cautiously welcomed it albeit with caveats.

But a change of government in Madrid could add pressure on those positions, and even with a consent vote in the European Parliament, the agreement still has to return to the European Council for final ratification.

Mr Albares said the consequences of the treaty failing would be the return of the border fence and the loss of the agreement’s benefits.

“That would mean, if the agreement falls, that the [border] fence would be rebuilt,” he said.

He pointed to the return of barriers to Europe and long queues for the 15,000 cross-border workers, adding that uncertainty would return.

“Again, investments and opportunities would evaporate for the Campo de Gibraltar,” he said.

Mr Albares said the election would therefore represent an important choice for voters in the Campo de Gibraltar.

“Next Sunday, here in the Campo de Gibraltar, we will also vote for the future or the past, to rebuild the wall, or to continue advancing with this agreement of coexistence,” he said.

He warned that Spain risked a return to the tensions and clashes of previous years, urging voters in La Línea and the wider Campo de Gibraltar to support the PSOE, which he described as “the only one which guarantees the ratification of the treaty”.

Asked about pension rights for cross-border workers employed in Gibraltar compared with those in Spain, Mr Albares said the treaty provided for Spain to supplement pensions.

He said Spain “can and will” complement pensions, so that they reach at least the level of Spanish contributory pensions.

“Therefore, the rights of those pensions are guaranteed,” he said.

Following his meeting with Mr Franco, Mr Albares also said that “new perspectives are opening up” for commuters, merchants and businesses in the Campo de Gibraltar.

He highlighted the benefits of the free movement of goods and the progressive balancing of indirect taxes to bring taxation on both sides of the border closer together.

Mr Franco separately said after the meeting that the city’s economy was beginning to be positively affected by the treaty, which he described as “very positive” because of the removal of the land immigration controls.

He added that further meetings would take place after the general election to address outstanding day-to-day issues, including pensions, unemployment benefits and local representation on the cross-border environmental committee.