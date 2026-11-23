La Línea bus and coach station reopened last week following a refurbishment that has had passengers boarding and alighting in the street for a year.

The works completed thus far include a new roof, modernised waiting rooms, toilets and a space set aside for a cafeteria (which is currently under tender).

However, some facilities are still awaiting completion, such as the ticket offices, and until these are ready passengers will continue to buy tickets from the portacabins across the street before entering the waiting rooms.

Automated access doors to the restrooms have also yet to be installed, users can request a key from the ticket offices outside.

Opening hours are from 6am to midnight.

The project, which cost €3.46 million, was funded by the Diputación Provincial de Cádiz and carried out by construction company Guamar SA.