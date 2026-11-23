The Spanish government has approved the setting out of the Port of Algeciras’s new outer stopping and anchorage areas along the Spanish coast off La Línea and Manilva, over objections.

Intended for vessels authorised to call at the Port of Algeciras (which sees some 27,000 per year) while awaiting the allocation or refusal of a berth or anchorage within the port's service area, La Línea city council voiced strong objections to the proposal and is preparing legal action against the decision.

Spain’s ministry of Transport justified the designation of two marine areas as anchorages for the Port of Algeciras as an effective tool to improve safety and prevent marine pollution.

It is argued that allowing vessels to anchor outside the Strait of Gibraltar maritime traffic separation scheme would avoid congestion in the narrow pass through which some 100,000 vessels travel each year.

The disputed anchorage will be in operation from September 16 to June 15 each year and only those vessels with permission from the merchant marine offices in Algeciras will be allowed to stop there.

While there, ships will be prohibited from bunkering operations, crew changes, the lowering of boats, any activity that would incur flame or temperatures likely to start a fire (such as welding) and any other operations that could compromise maritime safety or the protection of the marine environment, except in duly justified circumstances.

Vessels will also be required to use the same type of fuel as that required when berthed in port and in a Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA, where ships must limit the sulphur content of their fuel to 0.10%, compared with the global limit of 0.50%).

Use of the anchorages has not begun as the Port of Algeciras has yet to publish a resolution setting out the maritime safety and environmental protection measures to follow.

The equipment necessary for Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s coastguard service, to monitor the designated areas must also be installed and operational.