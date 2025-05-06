Cancer charities view progress on new Oncology Suite

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, hosted a visit on Tuesday for local cancer charities to view the progress made on the new Oncology Suite, which is due for completion by early autumn.

The facility, which will feature a large outdoor terrace for patients, is being funded through a substantial donation from the Barzilai Foundation, with additional contributions from the Breast Cancer Support Group and the GBC Open Day Charitable Trust. The suite is expected to open to patients shortly after construction finishes later this year.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We are incredibly grateful to our cancer charities whose generous support has been instrumental in driving this project forward.”

“The new suite will represent a major step forward in the quality of cancer care the GHA will offer.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said the project reflects her commitment to modernising the health service.

“Cancer touches the lives of so many in our community, so I was very pleased to invite representatives from our local cancer charities to see for themselves the progress made at our new oncology suite which will be ready later this year.”

“I am very grateful to the Barzilai Foundation for their very generous donation as well as the Breast Cancer Support Group and the GBC Open Day Charitable Trust for their contributions.”

“This project is a clear example of the kind of patient-focused care that I want to see across the GHA.”

“One of my key priorities as Minister for Health is to modernise and professionalise our GHA and the new Oncology Suite is an important development in that journey.”