Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cancer Relief Gibraltar invites community to remember loved ones at Glowing Memories 2025

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2025

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is inviting members of the public to take part in its annual Glowing Memories campaign, offering a way for families, friends, colleagues and carers to remember loved ones during the festive season.

The recorded Glowing Memories 2025 ceremony will take place at the Alameda Gardens Open Air Theatre and will be shared online on Sunday December 8 at 7pm through Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s social media channels and website.

“Recognising that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those who have lost someone dear, the campaign provides an opportunity to celebrate life and keep memories shining bright.

Participants can dedicate a light-up jar in honour of their loved one, symbolising remembrance and connection throughout the Christmas period,” said a statement from the charity.

Participants can dedicate a light-up jar in memory of a loved one, with the option to include a name and a message of up to 50 words. The jars will be individually labelled and the messages read out during the recorded ceremony.

Following the event, the jars will be displayed on the Memory Wall in the Tranquillity Garden at the Cancer Relief Centre, where they will remain lit throughout the Christmas period.

The minimum donation per jar is £10. All proceeds will go towards supporting the charity’s free services for people affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Fundraising Manager, Rowena Wallace, said: “Glowing Memories is a very special event that brings our community together in reflection and remembrance.”

“Each light represents love, loss, and remembrance - a way to honour those who continue to shine in our hearts.”

To dedicate a jar or learn more, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/glowingmemories2025

Most Read

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census shows increase of nearly 3000 homes in a decade

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Community collaboration produces handcrafted poppy displays for Remembrance Day

Fri 7th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group marks two years of progress

10th November 2025

Local News
Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

10th November 2025

Local News
Cortes represents Gibraltar at Remembrance service in Tangier

10th November 2025

Local News
Ministers attend GastroClub Empresarial event in Malaga

10th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025