Cancer Relief Gibraltar invites community to remember loved ones at Glowing Memories 2025

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is inviting members of the public to take part in its annual Glowing Memories campaign, offering a way for families, friends, colleagues and carers to remember loved ones during the festive season.

The recorded Glowing Memories 2025 ceremony will take place at the Alameda Gardens Open Air Theatre and will be shared online on Sunday December 8 at 7pm through Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s social media channels and website.

“Recognising that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those who have lost someone dear, the campaign provides an opportunity to celebrate life and keep memories shining bright.

Participants can dedicate a light-up jar in honour of their loved one, symbolising remembrance and connection throughout the Christmas period,” said a statement from the charity.

Participants can dedicate a light-up jar in memory of a loved one, with the option to include a name and a message of up to 50 words. The jars will be individually labelled and the messages read out during the recorded ceremony.

Following the event, the jars will be displayed on the Memory Wall in the Tranquillity Garden at the Cancer Relief Centre, where they will remain lit throughout the Christmas period.

The minimum donation per jar is £10. All proceeds will go towards supporting the charity’s free services for people affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Fundraising Manager, Rowena Wallace, said: “Glowing Memories is a very special event that brings our community together in reflection and remembrance.”

“Each light represents love, loss, and remembrance - a way to honour those who continue to shine in our hearts.”

To dedicate a jar or learn more, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/glowingmemories2025