Cancer Research raises 4327.82 £ at Walk For Life

Cancer Research Gibraltar collected £4,327.82 at its Walk for Life event in the town centre last Saturday, the charity thanking everyone who took part and helped make the event a success.

Many people registered and participated in the walk in support of cancer research. Miss Gibraltar, Julia Horne, officially started the event and continued her mission to raise awareness of cancer within the community.

“Every bit of support, every helping hand and every step taken helps us continue raising awareness and supporting life-saving cancer research,” the charity said.

Cancer Research Gibraltar also thanked its volunteers for their dedication and hard work; Justbank and their other sponsors; Janine and Erika; John Henry, the 3rd Gibraltar Scouts Group and the Sea Scouts; and Steven and Jessie for music.

Gratitude was also extended to everyone who registered, walked, donated, bought raffle tickets and supported the event.

“Your contribution truly makes a difference, and we’re so grateful to have such a supportive community behind us.”

“Together, we’ll keep raising awareness, funding vital research and taking steps towards a cure. Let’s step towards a cure.”

Gallery courtesy by Cancer Research Gibraltar Branch: