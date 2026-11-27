The GHA has recorded over 4.4m login attempts to its VPN service over the past 12 months, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, told Parliament in its recent session.

The figures were disclosed during a parliamentary question and answer session, against the backdrop of a separate cyber security incident affecting the Government's Microsoft Office 365 cloud.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said the GHA had also detected and blocked approximately 426,960 suspected malicious emails and 71,592 login attempts to Microsoft Enter Services during the same period.

She said no associated security breaches had been identified by the GHA during those 12 months.

The minister was responding to questions from GSD shadow Minister for Health Joelle Ladislaus, who asked about the authority's current cyber security position, the number of attempted breaches and whether a tested incident response plan was in place.

“The GHA has a range of layered cyber security protections in place, including firewalls, web filtering, user access controls, network segregation, endpoint antivirus protections, and email antivirus security,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

The authority was also being assessed against the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority's cyber assessment framework, with an active action plan in place to improve its security measures.

Ms Arias-Vasquez added that the GHA had participated in a full cyber security exercise in October 2026 alongside Government and emergency services partners.

“Lessons from it are being used to formalise and strengthen the incident response plan,” she said.

Ms Ladislaus also asked whether GHA data had been involved in the recent cyber security incident affecting Government systems.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said she had no information to confirm that it had and did not believe it was involved.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, also questioned Chief Minister Fabian Picardo about a cyber incident affecting Government IT systems, including when it had occurred, its causes and whether any information had been compromised.

“Cyber crime is a global threat affecting governments, businesses and individuals,” Mr Picardo said.

“Gibraltar is not immune and protecting our digital services and the information entrusted to the Government remains a priority of course.”

Mr Picardo told Parliament that the incident had been identified within the Government's Microsoft Office 365 cloud and principally concerned email.

“No internal government database has been compromised,” he said.

The Information Technology and Logistics Department had initiated a cyber incident response process following an alert of potential malicious activity on October 28.

The response included analysis, containment, remediation and recovery, with work continuing alongside Microsoft and UK specialists.

“This work is still ongoing and is being undertaken with Microsoft and UK specialists,” Mr Picardo said.

“Some services were suspended on November 6 to enable further forensic work and the implementation of additional security measures. Subsequent attempts to gain unauthorised access are being blocked.”

“The forensic investigation remains ongoing and is examining the full circumstances and extent of the incident.”

He said it would be premature to reach definitive conclusions about the cause of the incident or its impact on individual departments or citizens.

The origin of the unauthorised activity was also being investigated, and the matter had been referred to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Mr Azopardi sought clarification on whether the first interference with the systems could have occurred before the October 28 alert and whether attempts to access the systems were continuing.

Mr Picardo declined to provide further details, citing national security, but offered to discuss the matter with him during the parliamentary break.