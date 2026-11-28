Gibraltar’s baby bank, CareLink, has launched a Christmas Appeal for the third consecutive year, inviting the community to donate essential items for families in need until December 9.

The appeal allows donors to select a specific kit or bag to contribute towards, ensuring they know exactly how their donation will be used.

CareLink Co-ordinator Stephane Yeo said “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration for every family, but we understand that this can be a particularly challenging time.”

“Behind every donation is a family receiving a little extra support, a reassured parent feeling less alone and a baby getting the essentials they deserve to thrive.”

“We are encouraging Gibraltar to come together, show their well known generosity and help us support those who need it most, not only over the Christmas period but into the New Year ahead.”

CareLink supports parents, carers and families by providing essential items for babies and young children up to the age of five.

Its provisions include clothing, nappies, baby equipment and other everyday necessities, with the aim of ensuring families have access to the items they need during early parenthood.

Donations can be made securely through carelink.gi/christmas

New to this year's appeal, members of the public can also contribute to CareLink’s general fund through Gibtelecom by dialling 8612 to donate £5 or 8613 to donate £10.