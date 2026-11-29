GibSams and GibSilver have launched their annual Christmas Day Lunch appeal, inviting the Gibraltar community to sponsor a festive meal for someone who would otherwise spend Christmas Day without it or alone.

The Donate a Plate campaign asks individuals, families, community groups and local businesses to contribute £30 towards a Christmas meal, which will also provide an opportunity for companionship and social interaction.

The annual Christmas Day Lunch will take place at Time Out Café, Europort, on Friday, December 25, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Attendance is free for guests, who will be able to spend the day in the company of others.

The charities said the festive season could be particularly challenging for people who had lost loved ones, had limited family support or lived alone.

Through the campaign, they hope to ensure that people experiencing loneliness or social isolation have somewhere to go and others with whom to share Christmas Day.

CEO of GibSams Brenda Cuby said: “Christmas is such a special time of year, but we also recognise that it can be incredibly lonely for some people.”

“Our Christmas Day Lunch is about so much more than providing a meal. It's about bringing people together, sharing conversations, enjoying some laughter and making sure that everyone feels valued and included.”

She added: “We are incredibly fortunate to live in a community that consistently demonstrates generosity and kindness.”

“Through our Donate a Plate campaign, we're inviting everyone to play a small part in making someone's Christmas Day that little bit brighter. For £30, you can help give someone not just a Christmas lunch, but the gift of connection and companionship."

Businesses are also being encouraged to support the initiative by sponsoring multiple meals, organising workplace collections or making donations in place of traditional Christmas gifts.

Anyone wishing to contribute can contact GibSams and GibSilver by emailing info@gibsams.gi for further information and details on how to donate.

The charities are also encouraging people to share the campaign through their networks to help raise awareness across Gibraltar.

The appeal concludes with a message to potential donors: "You may never meet the person whose Christmas you brighten, but your kindness will be felt."

GibSams is Gibraltar's suicide prevention and emotional wellbeing charity, providing confidential listening and emotional support to people experiencing distress.

GibSilver extends this work to people aged 55 and over, offering listening and befriending services to help tackle loneliness and social isolation.