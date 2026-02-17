Cancer survivor Alba rings bell at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Alba Morales Llufrio has rung the bell at Great Ormond Street Hospital, a gesture in celebration of cancer remission, and thanks to donations her dream trip to Disney World is coming true this summer.

Alba was diagnosed at just seven years old with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and was receiving chemotherapy treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital [GOSH] in London.

Two and a half years later, at age nine Alba rung the bell at GOSH in a bittersweet moment surrounded by her parents Zyna Llufrio and Juan Antonio Morales Aragon, and family.

Alba’s mother said the moment came with mixed emotions as the family are happy but at the same time concerned whether the cancer could return.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have that relief, there will be a constant worry at the back of my mind,” Mrs Llufrio said.

She added that it is a bittersweet moment as Alba has beaten cancer, but it is heartbreaking to know that other children are still battling.

Mrs Llufrio described Alba as a warrior who has battled cancer and has been a motivation for others.

Alba’s journey has been shared on social media, and Mrs Llufrio said, she has inspired others with cancer to be motivated in this difficult time in their lives.

Over the past couple years Alba and her family have fundraised for cancer charities including £10,000 for GOSH, and further fundraising for Blood Cancer UK, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, and the Little Princess Trust.

After fundraising for charities, the tables were turned and fundraising efforts were made for Alba when she had been approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the UK and although she was initially granted her wish, as she is not a UK resident the charity could not provide a Disney World trip for her.

At the time local musician and TikTok star Chloe Martinez stepped in and opened a fundraising campaign for Alba’s dream Disney trip.

Now that Alba is in remission, the dream is finally coming true this summer.

Alba and her family will be flying to Disney World in Florida and although she loves the animated film Encanto, she is particularly looking forward to visiting one American establishment: Raising Cane’s.

She has seen videos of the fried chicken restaurant online and that is her top priority when she lands in the states.

Mrs Llufrio thanked all those who have helped Alba in her journey and donated to make her Raising Cane’s and Disney trip dream come true.

She thanked the staff at St Bernard’s Hospital Rainbow Ward, GOSH and St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Mrs Llufrio thanked Rainbow Ward Sister Cary-Anne Taylor and Dr Montserrat Doukrou.

“Thank you doesn’t feel like enough,” Mrs Llufrio said.

She added that she has felt the love and support from Gibraltar from thousands of miles away.

She said the community support alba and the family has received has made her proud to be a Gibraltarian.

“From something bad, this has become something beautiful,” she said.

“Gibraltar is all heart.”