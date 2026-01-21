Capurro Group continues corporate support for Calpe House with second sponsorship payment

Calpe House has received the second £10,000 instalment from Capurro Group as part of the company’s three-year corporate sponsorship commitment.

The donation was presented on behalf of Capurro Group by director Louis Posso to Albert Poggio, Executive Chairman of Calpe House, reaffirming the company’s continued support for the charity and its work within the community.

Mr Poggio expressed his appreciation for Capurro Group’s long-term backing, saying: ““We are immensely grateful to Capurro Group for their continued support of Calpe House.”

“Long-term corporate partnerships such as this provide vital stability and enable us to plan ahead with confidence.”

“Capurro’s generosity and commitment over this three-year period make a real difference to the work we do, and we thank them most sincerely.”

Capurro Group’s three-year sponsorship supports Calpe House’s ongoing services and initiatives, helping to ensure that essential support continues to be available to those who rely on the charity.

Calpe House has extended its thanks to Capurro Group and its leadership team for their continued partnership and support.