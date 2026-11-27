The Government has rejected GSD claims that it was electioneering with repeated planning announcements, accusing the Opposition of putting its short-term political interests over those of Gibraltar’s community.

“The GSD cannot have it both ways,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“When the Government plans ahead, they call it electioneering. When a project takes time, they call it failure.”

“Their real objection is that the Government is delivering the commitments it was elected on.”

“The GSD would, incredibly, rather those commitments were left undelivered for the benefit of Gibraltar so they can campaign on them.”

The Government defended its plans to expand schools and build 2,164 homes at Westview after the Opposition accused it of poor planning and repeatedly announcing projects that had yet to be completed.

Responding to an Opposition statement earlier this week, the Government said the school expansion plans would help meet demand from new housing and that successive announcements on Westview had marked distinct stages in the project.

The GSD said the school plans announced recently showed a lack of planning, but the Government said St Martin’s School had 142 pupils and was expected to have 250 by 2035, before taking into account families moving into new housing.

It said pupils with supported educational needs could struggle to find a suitable placement at 16, adding a planned new facility at Mid-Harbours would allow them to remain in education until 21.

The Government said additional floors at Notre Dame and St Anne’s would provide space for children from developments, including Beach View Terraces and Hassan Centenary Terraces, with capacity for pupils from the Eastside and Westside reclamations if demand in the catchment areas required it.

It said Bayside and Westside comprehensive schools had also been built with room for more pupils.

Earlier this week, the GSD had complained that the Westview project had been announced three times by the Government ahead of the forthcoming general election.

But the Government said the initial announcement set out the reclamation proposal, the Development and Planning Commission approved it on May 28 and the Government confirmed in August that all homes would be affordable or for rent.

An announcement this month set out the number of homes, the phases of development and the timetable.

“That is a project moving forward to deliver the homes our people need, not a project being repackaged,” No.6 said.

The Government also defended its “unassailable record” on affordable homes, describing how GSD administrations had completed 801 affordable homes between 1996 and 2011 while GSLP/Liberal administrations had completed 1,742 new properties for Gibraltarians since 2011.

It acknowledged delays at Bob Peliza Mews and said the site could only be released once the old Waterport power station and AquaGib water production plant had been replaced and taken out of service, adding that it had published regular updates for purchasers.

“The GSD's statement is incredible,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The reality is that they do not want us to fulfil our manifesto commitments, because they want to use the commitments still to be delivered to win votes.”

“That shows they have no interest in the wellbeing of Gibraltar.”

“They tell us not to complete projects without their consent, and then they say we should not be elected because we have not completed those same projects.”

“They cannot have it both ways.”

“We will carry on building the homes and the schools that Gibraltar's families need.”

“The GSD just want to play dishonest politics to win an election they do not deserve to win.”

“The important thing for people to remember is that the GSD is offering them change to a Government that will not build enough homes for our people and will not refurbish or build new schools for our children.”

“That is change for the worse and the people of Gibraltar are far too clever to be duped into going down that route again.”