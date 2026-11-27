The Government Personalised Registration Plate Scheme has generated £7.1m in income since the initiative’s inception two years ago, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament last week while pointing to further amendments to the scheme.

Mr Picardo confirmed the figure in answer to questions from GSD Leader Keith Azopardi, who asked about amendments to the traffic licencing and registration regulations.

He explained that these amendments are a further step in the development of the scheme.

The amendments were introduced last month to use the use of a “Cyrillic character”,a symbol used in writing in eastern European and Asian languages, in the form of the capital letters ‘Э’ and the Cyrillic ‘B’.

“The scheme has shown how governments can give people greater choice to personalise their vehicles whilst creating a valuable source of revenue for the public purse,” Mr Picardo said.

“To date, it has generated £7.1 million since inception, while giving individuals the opportunity to choose a registration with personal meaning and also allowing businesses to reflect their identity.”

Mr Picardo said the amendments build on the success of this initiative and expand the range of available ‘G-less’ combinations and give vehicle owners the option of displaying a shorter front plate.

He explained that the standard rear plate remains unchanged and that shorter registration plates are already accommodated in other jurisdictions.

He pointed to the UK where the law allows shorter plates, where the registration mark also is shorter and the prescribed standards are maintained.

“Our amendments adopt a clear, regulated approach,” Mr Picardo.

“The shorter format is optional, applies only to eligible front plates and leaves the standard rear plate unchanged. By making the scheme more flexible and attractive to motorists, we are continuing to develop an initiative that benefits both the public and the wider community.”

He said the revenue this scheme generates supports public services including healthcare, education and housing.

Mr Picardo called this a “positive example” of the Government making better use of an existing system, expanding costs, and generating income for the public.

In response, Mr Azopardi said “bingo at last”, adding that the party welcomed different streams of revenue for the Government.

He quizzed the Chief Minister on the motivation on this project and whether there have been discussions with the industrial sector.

Mr Picardo said this initiative was an idea that he has pursued for some time, and that an entity has been contracted to lead the sales.

“They are now in the market, they are now telling us how to refine these things, how the market finds them more attractive and we're taking their advice and we're making more money as a result,” Mr Picardo said.