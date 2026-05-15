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Fri 15th May, 2026

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Features

Celebration of Opera to return to Holy Trinity Cathedral

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, has confirmed details of this year’s Celebration of Opera.
The concert will take place at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 8pm.

This year’s programme will feature tenor Dmytro Popov, soprano Julia Novikova and pianist and conductor Guillermo García Calvo.

Mr Popov is an internationally acclaimed tenor and Operalia prize winner who rose to prominence at The Royal Opera House and has since appeared regularly at the Metropolitan Opera.

Ms Novikova is an internationally celebrated soprano and first prize winner of the Operalia Competition, known for her portrayal of Gilda in Rigoletto, which was broadcast worldwide.

Mr García Calvo has had an extensive international career spanning the Wiener Staatsoper, Deutsche Oper Berlin and Opéra de Paris, and has received major international recognition including the Faust Prize for Best Opera Production in Germany.

Society chairman Ernest Gomez said: “The Society is thrilled, privileged and grateful to once again organise the annual Celebration of Opera on behalf of HMGoG Ministry for Culture and The Gibraltar Cultural Services. Tenor Dmytro Popov and soprano Julia Novikova, top artists from the most distinguished international opera houses, together with world-class pianist and conductor Guillermo García Calvo, will be delighting us with a truly varied and exciting programme of opera and song for all tastes.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, thanked the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and GCS for their collaboration.

“I’m sure these impressive artists will delight opera enthusiasts and music lovers of all genres. The setting of the Holy Trinity Cathedral will only enhance what I can envisage will be an unmissable evening of opera,” he said.

“I’m sure these impressive artists will delight opera enthusiasts and music lovers of all genres.”

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available via www.buytickets.gi.

Tickets for senior citizens and students are priced at £12 and can be purchased at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, 308 Main Street.

For further information contact the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society on tgpsociety@gmail.com or 200 72134.

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