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Fri 15th May, 2026

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Features

Concerts by Candlelight to return with public performance at St Michael’s Cave

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a public performance of its Concerts by Candlelight series at St Michael’s Cave.

The concert, titled Timeless Classics, will take place on Wednesday, June 3, and will feature a programme of classic tunes.

GCS said it had been working closely with MH Bland to deliver the musical experience to visiting cruise passengers since the series was introduced in 2024.

The event has since evolved with the addition of new creative elements, and will now be opened to the local public.

All profits from the concert will go to the Gibraltar Community Association and PossAbilities Gibraltar.

The evening will be illuminated by more than 1,000 candles and will feature an 18-piece orchestra led by Miguel Monge.

There will also be performances by soloists from the Gibraltar Youth Choir, the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Band and guest soloist Nathan Payas.

Tickets are priced at £25 and include a complimentary transfer to and from Midtown Coach Park.

Tickets are available now on www.buytickets.gi

For more information, please contact GCS’ Events Department on 200 67236 or via email on info@culture.gov.gi

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