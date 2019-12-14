Celine Bolaños to represent Gibraltar in Miss World final today
Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños will be competing against over 100 contestants for the Miss World title today. The pageant held in London this year has seen the contestants showcase their talents in a variety of competitions and events. The contestants now have one last chance to make an impression in the final today will...
