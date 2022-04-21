Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cello recital with world-renowned Steven Isserlis next week

Cellist Steven Isserlis performs during Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2022

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society’s next concert, a Cello Recital, will feature world renowned Steven Isserlis, accompanied by pianist Connie Shih.

The concert is taking place at The Convent Ballroom on April 26, 2022 at 8pm.

Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said: “Steven Isserlis is a remarkable cellist whose incredible music making is an inspiration to audiences and fellow-musicians. His artistry is characterised by a uniquely beautiful sound, a diverse choice of repertoire, a passion for finding neglected works and, above all, empathy with the music he plays. This is a unique opportunity for the Gibraltar audience to hear one of the finest cellists in the world”

Steven Isserlis was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1998. In 2000, he was awarded the Robert Schumann Prize of the City of Zwickau. He is also one of the two living cellists included in the Gramophone Hall of Fame. He is acclaimed worldwide for his profound musicianship and technical mastery.

He enjoys a uniquely varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, educator, author and broadcaster. He appears with the world’s leading orchestras and conductors and gives recitals in major musical centres. As a chamber musician, he has curated concert series for many prestigious venues, including London’s Wigmore Hall, New York’s 92nd St Y, and the Salzburg Festival. Unusually, he also directs chamber orchestras from the cello in classical programmes.

Steven’s wide-ranging discography includes J S Bach’s complete solo cello suites (Gramophone’s Instrumental Album of the Year), Beethoven’s complete works for cello and piano, concertos by C P E Bach and Haydn, the Elgar and Walton concertos, and the Brahms double concerto with Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

The recipient of many awards, Steven’s honours include a CBE in recognition of his services to music, the Schumann Prize of the City of Zwickau, the Piatigorsky Prize and Maestro Foundation Genius Grant in the U.S, the Glashütte Award in Germany, the Gold Medal awarded by the Armenian Ministry of Culture, and the Wigmore Medal. Steven plays the ‘Marquis de Corberon’ Stradivarius of 1726, on loan from the Royal Academy of Music.

The Canadian pianist, Connie Shih, is repeatedly considered to be one of Canada’s most outstanding artists. In 1993 she was awarded the Sylva Gelber Award for most outstanding classical artist under age 30. At the age of nine, she made her orchestral debut with Mendelssohn’s first Piano Concerto with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

At the age of 12, she was the youngest ever protégé of Gyorgy Sebok, and then continued her studies at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia with Claude Frank, himself a protégé of Arthur Schnabel. Later studies were undertaken with Fou Tsong in Europe.

Further information on: + 350 200 72134 / tgpsociety@gmail.com

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission confirms treaty talks continue

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Qualifying journeys and training this month

20th April 2022

Features
A trip to Legoland

20th April 2022

Features
Alan Carr to bring his new show to Gibraltar

20th April 2022

Features
100 portraits in 100 days, Gibraltarian artist sets year-long challenge

19th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022