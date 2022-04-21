Cello recital with world-renowned Steven Isserlis next week

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society’s next concert, a Cello Recital, will feature world renowned Steven Isserlis, accompanied by pianist Connie Shih.

The concert is taking place at The Convent Ballroom on April 26, 2022 at 8pm.

Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said: “Steven Isserlis is a remarkable cellist whose incredible music making is an inspiration to audiences and fellow-musicians. His artistry is characterised by a uniquely beautiful sound, a diverse choice of repertoire, a passion for finding neglected works and, above all, empathy with the music he plays. This is a unique opportunity for the Gibraltar audience to hear one of the finest cellists in the world”

Steven Isserlis was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1998. In 2000, he was awarded the Robert Schumann Prize of the City of Zwickau. He is also one of the two living cellists included in the Gramophone Hall of Fame. He is acclaimed worldwide for his profound musicianship and technical mastery.

He enjoys a uniquely varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, educator, author and broadcaster. He appears with the world’s leading orchestras and conductors and gives recitals in major musical centres. As a chamber musician, he has curated concert series for many prestigious venues, including London’s Wigmore Hall, New York’s 92nd St Y, and the Salzburg Festival. Unusually, he also directs chamber orchestras from the cello in classical programmes.

Steven’s wide-ranging discography includes J S Bach’s complete solo cello suites (Gramophone’s Instrumental Album of the Year), Beethoven’s complete works for cello and piano, concertos by C P E Bach and Haydn, the Elgar and Walton concertos, and the Brahms double concerto with Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

The recipient of many awards, Steven’s honours include a CBE in recognition of his services to music, the Schumann Prize of the City of Zwickau, the Piatigorsky Prize and Maestro Foundation Genius Grant in the U.S, the Glashütte Award in Germany, the Gold Medal awarded by the Armenian Ministry of Culture, and the Wigmore Medal. Steven plays the ‘Marquis de Corberon’ Stradivarius of 1726, on loan from the Royal Academy of Music.

The Canadian pianist, Connie Shih, is repeatedly considered to be one of Canada’s most outstanding artists. In 1993 she was awarded the Sylva Gelber Award for most outstanding classical artist under age 30. At the age of nine, she made her orchestral debut with Mendelssohn’s first Piano Concerto with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

At the age of 12, she was the youngest ever protégé of Gyorgy Sebok, and then continued her studies at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia with Claude Frank, himself a protégé of Arthur Schnabel. Later studies were undertaken with Fou Tsong in Europe.

Further information on: + 350 200 72134 / tgpsociety@gmail.com