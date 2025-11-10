Census shows increase of nearly 3000 homes in a decade

Be it a flat, a house or a boat, according to the 2022 Census there are 14,530 homes on the Rock.

This represents an increase of 2,720 homes in the decade since the previous census in 2012.

While only 70 people lived on a boat in 2022 and 552 in the Rock’s various institutions, the vast majority, 51%, of the 37,936 residents live in their own home with 46% of these people doing so mortgage free, 32% paying a mortgage and the remainder in co-ownership homes.

The number of people living in co-ownership homes is 4,361 across 1,627 homes, with 481 new homes becoming available for residents since 2012.

A third of the population live in Government rental properties, while less than 14% rent privately, and even fewer people live rent free or in a home paid for by their company.

Government-rented households had increased from 2012 largely because new government flats for elderly residents were made available.

All major residential areas saw growth in the number of owner-occupied homes, but the Reclamation Areas, the South District, and the North District experienced the biggest increases.

Co-ownership also expanded over the decade, with most of the increase taking place in the North District, followed by the Reclamation Areas.

Renting from private landlords is most common in the Town Area, followed by the Reclamation Areas and the North District.

Home ownership is most widespread in the Reclamation Areas and the South District.

Shared or co-owned housing is also most common in the Reclamation Areas, with the North District having the next highest level.

The area where most people live is the Reclamation Area with nearly 40% of the population calling it home.

The next most populated area is the South District accounting for 17.5% of the population and 17.2% in the North District.

The North District saw the biggest rise in households over the period. It added far more new households than the South District.

The increase in the South District was partly due to more homes becoming available to buy after MOD properties were transferred to the Government.

Over half the residents, both same sex and opposite sex, are living with their spouse or civil partner, with the vast majority of these owning their own home with or without a mortgage.

The number of couples in unions is also high in Government rental properties, accounting for nearly 44% of renters, followed by divorced people next, then people who have never been married or who are in a civil union, followed by people whose loved one passed away and finally the lowest number is those who are separated but have not made this separation legal.

Of all the homes on the Rock 4,543 have dependent children living, meaning a child who is living with their parents and aged under 16 years, aged 16 to 18 and in full-time education. The vast majority of them are children over the age of five.

Over half these homes, 57.6%, have dependent children living in a married or civil partnered couple family, while 11% of children live with partners who are co-habiting.

Nearly 15% of these homes have women as the lone parent and 2.6% of them have men as the lone parent.