Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Census to be published ‘probably within a month’

By Brian Reyes
24th June 2025

The draft 2022 census is now finished and will be published “probably within a month”, Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Inward Investment and the Savings Bank, told Parliament on Tuesday. Sir Joe was responding to questions on the census from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who asked for clarity on when the...

