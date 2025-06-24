Census to be published ‘probably within a month’
The draft 2022 census is now finished and will be published “probably within a month”, Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Inward Investment and the Savings Bank, told Parliament on Tuesday. Sir Joe was responding to questions on the census from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who asked for clarity on when the...
