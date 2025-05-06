Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ceremony to mark VE Day 80 with lighting of Beacon Brazier

Photo by Stephen Ignacio

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, will host a ceremony at the Tower of Homage on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

As a tribute to those who sacrificed during the years of World War II, the event will include the lighting of the Beacon Brazier, symbolising the 'light of peace' that emerged from the darkness of war.

The Beacon will be lit by Eileen Gordon, representing the Evacuation Generation, and Jack Pitto, great grandson of the late Aurelio Montegriffo, one of the first 50 individuals to join the Gibraltar Defence Force, now the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and a former Minister in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, will lead the ceremony.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Young Shakespeare Company returns to perform for students in Gibraltar

6th May 2025

Local News
Cancer charities view progress on new Oncology Suite

6th May 2025

Local News
GSD says Govt should apologise for housing project delays

5th May 2025

Local News
Liquidators seek over $100m from RBSI, alleging bank oversight failings

5th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025