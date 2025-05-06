Ceremony to mark VE Day 80 with lighting of Beacon Brazier

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, will host a ceremony at the Tower of Homage on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

As a tribute to those who sacrificed during the years of World War II, the event will include the lighting of the Beacon Brazier, symbolising the 'light of peace' that emerged from the darkness of war.

The Beacon will be lit by Eileen Gordon, representing the Evacuation Generation, and Jack Pitto, great grandson of the late Aurelio Montegriffo, one of the first 50 individuals to join the Gibraltar Defence Force, now the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and a former Minister in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, will lead the ceremony.