Cetacean protocol reminder issued to boat and jet ski users

The Department of the Environment has reminded boat and jet ski users to remain vigilant in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and to keep a safe distance from marine wildlife, amid regular sightings of migrating fin whales at this time of year.

The department said Gibraltar’s waters were an important migratory corridor not only for whales, but also for turtles, sunfish, sharks and seabirds.

All whales and dolphins are protected in Gibraltar under the Nature Protection Act and the Cetacean Protocol introduced in 2014, the statement said.

Under the protocol, boat and jet ski users must not intercept the trajectory of cetaceans, cut across their path or navigate towards them or in close proximity to them. Vessels must keep a distance of 300 metres from any dolphin or whale if adults are with young animals.

The protocol also establishes a 500-metre radius around the animals within which boats and jet skis may travel at no more than four knots, or no greater than the speed of the slowest animal in the group. Under no circumstances must a vessel get closer than 60 metres unless there is an emergency.

If whales or dolphins approach, or appear within 60 metres of a boat or jet ski, the engine should be placed in neutral or stopped where possible.

The department also reminded the public that loggerhead turtles are strictly protected and are regularly seen during this period while foraging or migrating towards the Atlantic. It said members of the public should not touch or disturb turtles, even when they are seen floating motionless on the surface basking in the sun.

The Environmental Protection and Research Unit will continue monitoring activity at sea to ensure the protocol is followed. Any breaches of the protocol or the Nature Protection Act may be investigated and could result in legal proceedings, the department said.

The EPRU should be contacted immediately on 58009620 if any animals are being disturbed or are in distress.