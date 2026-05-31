Med Steps closed over rock fall safety concerns

The Med Steps at the Upper Rock Nature Reserve have been closed with immediate effect because of significant safety concerns following a recent rock fall in the area.

Video circulating on social media showed a large boulder that has fallen onto the steep steps on the final stretch to the top of the Rock.

The temporary closure will remain in place until a full assessment has been carried out and any necessary mitigation works have been completed.

The Gibraltar Government said the decision had been taken as a precaution because of the risk of further rock falls and the potential danger to visitors using the route.

Specialists will inspect the affected area to determine the extent of the risk and identify any remedial measures required before the Med Steps can safely reopen.

Visitors to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve have been urged to respect all closure notices, barriers and signage, and to use alternative designated routes while the Med Steps remain shut.

The Government said further updates will be issued as assessments continue and more information becomes available.