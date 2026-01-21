Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Champions League trophy makes visit to Gibraltar

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
21st January 2026

Casemates Square was the centre of a unique opportunity for football fans as they waited to have their photos taken with the UEFA Champions League Trophy on Tuesday.

Gibraltar-based gaming company Bet365, well-known partners of UEFA for the Champions League, brought the original UEFA Champions League trophy to the Rock.

Authorised as official partners to take the original trophy on visits to countries across Europe, the decision to bring it to Gibraltar was aimed at celebrating over 20 years of the company’s establishment on the Rock, while providing a rare and memorable experience for the local community.

Long queues formed in Casemates Square throughout most of the day, with peak hours around lunchtime, as many young members of the public gathered for the chance to see the prestigious trophy up close and have their photographs taken.

Speaking to this newspaper, Bet365 Managing Director Andy Thurston, who was overseeing the event said: “We thought it was a good idea to give something back to the community. We’ve been here for twenty years and wanted to give something back by bringing such an iconic trophy to Gibraltar.”

Mr Thurston praised the public response.

“We’ve had constant queues. We’ve been here since 10am, it’s now 3pm, and there are still queues. There have been constant photographs throughout.”

Mr Thurston also explained that the event had received full approval from the regulators and was conducted under strict guidelines.

These included measures to protect children, with the company’s name removed from any direct association with the trophy, highlighting the high standards and protocols required of an official Champions League partner.

