Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Changes of schedule for second phase of NWYC2025 announced

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2025

Following the withdrawal of Sri Lanka and Zambia from the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025), World Netball (WN) has today released an updated schedule.

Stage one of the competition, which concludes on Wednesday 24th September, will be completed as per the schedule. The changes to the schedule will be implemented from stage two of the competition, which begins on Thursday 25th September, in order to retain the competition structure and minimise disruption, whilst also maximising the number of matches all teams will play.

The process for the top eight during stage two will remain the same, with the top two from each pool competing in Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Play-off games, culminating in medal matches for the top four teams. Draws will not be permitted in these games.

Those playing for positions nine to 18, will now be split into two groups 9th-12th and 13th-18th. The teams that finish 3rd in each of the original pools in stage one of the competition, will be placed into one pool containing four teams where they will each play three games in a round robin format.2 These teams will be playing for 9th-12th and draws will be permitted in their games.

Finally, the teams that finish 4th and 5th in their stage one pools will be split into two new pools, where they will compete for positions 13th-18th. These teams will complete a round robin, playing two games each, then being ranked in their pool E or F before having one final Play-off match against their equivalent from the other pool. Draws will be permitted in the round robin, but not in each team’s Play-off match.

For latest schedule click here

