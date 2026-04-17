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Fri 17th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Govt introduces new pedestrian crossing and road safety measures

New crossing on Line Wall Road.

By Gabriella Ramagge
17th April 2026

The Government of Gibraltar has announced a series of improvements aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety, including a new light-controlled crossing on Line Wall Road and additional road safety measures across Gibraltar.

The crossing, located adjacent to the Youth Centre, has been introduced following stakeholder engagement and public feedback, particularly due to increased footfall from nearby facilities such as the GEMA Art Gallery, a nursery and the Youth Centre.

The area has seen a consistent rise in pedestrian movement, prompting the need for a controlled crossing point.

New planters have also been installed nearby, contributing to the streetscape while acting as a traffic calming measure by encouraging motorists to reduce speed when approaching the crossing.

Motorists travelling along Line Wall Road have been advised to exercise caution, remain alert to the new crossing and comply with traffic signals and pedestrian priority.

Separately, new demarcation bollards have been installed at the Keightley Way Tunnel to improve visibility for vehicles entering the tunnel and enhance overall road safety.

In addition, new ‘School Zone’ road markings are being introduced outside all public and private schools. These are intended to increase driver awareness, encourage reduced speeds and improve safety for pupils and pedestrians.

The measures form part of a wider programme to promote road safety and sustainable transport, in line with the Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.

“The installation of this new pedestrian crossing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing safety across Gibraltar’s road network,” Dr Cortes said.

“Line Wall Road is a heavily used corridor, and with increasing pedestrian activity linked to nearby facilities, it is important that we provide safe, clearly defined crossing points.”

“This intervention responds directly to community needs while supporting a more efficient, modern, and pedestrian-focused transport system.”

“In parallel, we are implementing a range of additional road safety and awareness measures across Gibraltar, including school road markings at key locations.”

“These targeted interventions are practical but effective steps that encourage safer driving behavior and contribute to reducing overall risk on our roads.”

“Our work continues to be guided by the principles of the Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.”

“We remain committed to delivering a transport network that prioritises safety, improves accessibility, and encourages walking where appropriate, while ensuring it continues to meet the demands of a growing and active community.”

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