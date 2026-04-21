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Tue 21st Apr, 2026

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Sports

Weightlifters in Georgia for Commonwealth Games qualification

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By Stephen Ignacio
21st April 2026

Although Gibraltar has yet to launch a dedicated weightlifting association, three Gibraltar athletes will be participating in the 2026 EWF European Championships.

According to the EWF, the competition, which is being held in Georgia, will serve as a qualification event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. As such, athletes from Commonwealth Sport nations, including the Home Nations (England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland), the Crown Dependencies (Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man), and the British Overseas Territories (Gibraltar) under the jurisdiction of British Weightlifting may participate, even if they do not represent an EWF full member federation. Their participation is solely for Commonwealth Games ranking purposes, and their results will not be included in the official 2026 EWF European Championships standings.

Gibraltar will be represented by James Perera, Holly O’Shea, and Tom Appleton.

Prior to his departure for Batumi, Georgia, for the 2026 European Weightlifting Championships, James Perera told this newspaper that the competition will be one of two events required for qualification to the Commonwealth Games.

Without an official association registered in Gibraltar, the weightlifters have funded their own trip to Georgia, according to Mr Perera.

The athletes hope to launch an association soon, with plans to formally register already in the pipeline.

Training in Spain, where he has received support from a neighbouring club to prepare for competition, Mr Perera said he was confident of qualification.

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