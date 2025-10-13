Chapel at Mount Alvernia reopens with special service by Bishop

The Roman Catholic chapel at Mount Alvernia reopened on Sunday with a Mass celebrated by the Bishop.

The service marked the completion of refurbishment works and was attended by the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, and the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

The restoration was carried out by Elderly Residential Services (ERS) in collaboration with students from the Gibraltar Government Training Centre. Residents, their families, ERS staff, members of the Friends of Mount Alvernia Committee and other dignitaries were invited to attend the service.

This was the first Mass celebrated by the Bishop at Mount Alvernia and a significant moment for many residents, for whom the chapel is a cherished place of worship and reflection.

Gibraltar Health Authority Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “Residents at Mount Alvernia greatly appreciate being able to return to their sanctuary, which has been closed during the refurbishment works.”

“The chapel is a focal point of our community of elders, and we are delighted that they can once again find peace and solace in this cherished space, with such a special service led by the Bishop.”

Mr Santos said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the first Mass at Mount Alvernia yesterday morning alongside my colleague, Minister Arias Vasquez.”

“I am sure the residents of Mount Alvernia will greatly appreciate having this wonderful facility right on their doorstep.”

“I would also like to thank the apprentices at the Training Centre for restoring this beautiful church for the benefit of all the residents at no cost to the taxpayer.”

Ms Arias Vasquez added: “I am delighted that the refurbishment of the Mount Alvernia chapel has been completed in time for this very special ceremony led by the Bishop.”

“It was a deeply moving occasion for residents and their families, who can now once again gather in their much-loved chapel.”

“My sincere thanks go to the Elderly Residential Services maintenance team and to the trainees at the Gibraltar Government Training Centre for their excellent work in restoring this beautiful space, which will continue to bring great comfort and spiritual strength to all who use it.”