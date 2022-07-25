‘Charcos’ exhibition opens at John Mac Hall
London-born artist Adrian Pitts is exhibiting two years' worth of watercolour and acrylic paintings at the John Mackintosh Hall. Mr Pitts has been a resident in Cadiz for some 20 years, and his exhibition launched last week combines scenes of Gibraltar, landscapes from the Costa de la Luz, and the UK. The exhibition titled ‘Charcos’...
