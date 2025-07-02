Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Charity cardboard boat race returns to Ocean Village in August

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) Gibraltar will host its annual charity cardboard boat race at Ocean Village on Saturday, August 16.

The event, sponsored by Pretty Sailing, invites participants of all ages to design and build their own boats out of cardboard and take part in a fun and chaotic race across the water.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in both the senior and junior (under 16) categories. Additional awards will include Best Boat Design, Best Fancy Dress and the Titanic Award for Most Dramatic Sinking.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar and GBC Open Day.

Further information and registration details can be found at: https://www.raobgibraltar.org/course-and-entrants.

