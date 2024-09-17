Chasing Nelson: Llanito Today, Llanito Mañana, Llanito Forever
Qué alegría ve un exhibition del Llanito tan interesante. Y te digo una cosa, it gave a lot of people pride, especially antes de un National Day, when we celebrate so much of our identity. Y es que, es verdad, that Llanito is a tricky thing to write. It doesn’t have any rules, sabes, y...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here