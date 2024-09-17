Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Chasing Nelson: Llanito Today, Llanito Mañana, Llanito Forever

By Jonathan Pizarro
17th September 2024

Qué alegría ve un exhibition del Llanito tan interesante. Y te digo una cosa, it gave a lot of people pride, especially antes de un National Day, when we celebrate so much of our identity. Y es que, es verdad, that Llanito is a tricky thing to write. It doesn’t have any rules, sabes, y...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Third Brussels summit confirmed for Thursday, as Lammy and Albares signal treaty hopes during wide-ranging London meeting

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Local News

GSD raises concerns over plight of Queen’s Hotel residents

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Freshers’ fair highlights international interest in University of Gibraltar

17th September 2024

Local News
Three new ambulances set to serve Gibraltar

17th September 2024

Local News
Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

16th September 2024

Local News
Defendant abused child more than 40 times, court hears

13th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024