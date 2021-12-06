Chestertons BIG Breakfast raises over £5,000 for GBC Open Day

The 2021 Chestertons BIG Breakfast was a storming success raising over £5,000 for the GBC Open Day charity.

Some 808 breakfast baps were pre-ordered before the day, prepared by Chestertons’ staff in Bruno’s kitchen and delivered by their sales team to companies around Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, outside of their sales office, their support team, with a guest appearance from the owners of Chestertons Algarve, prepared a further 262 baps for passers-by with a lengthy queue for much of the morning.

Their previous best was just over £3,500 in 2019.

“We couldn’t have achieved our new record without the support of the Gibraltar’s generous community, Morrisons, Restsso, Brunos, Brian and Rafa (our guest chefs) and everyone at Chestertons who gave their all to this event” said Mike Nicholls, Chestertons CEO.