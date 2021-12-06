Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chestertons BIG Breakfast raises over £5,000 for GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2021

The 2021 Chestertons BIG Breakfast was a storming success raising over £5,000 for the GBC Open Day charity.

Some 808 breakfast baps were pre-ordered before the day, prepared by Chestertons’ staff in Bruno’s kitchen and delivered by their sales team to companies around Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, outside of their sales office, their support team, with a guest appearance from the owners of Chestertons Algarve, prepared a further 262 baps for passers-by with a lengthy queue for much of the morning.

Their previous best was just over £3,500 in 2019.

“We couldn’t have achieved our new record without the support of the Gibraltar’s generous community, Morrisons, Restsso, Brunos, Brian and Rafa (our guest chefs) and everyone at Chestertons who gave their all to this event” said Mike Nicholls, Chestertons CEO.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

Man dies from Covid-19, bringing Rock’s virus deaths to 100 since start of pandemic

Sun 5th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Digital Skills Academy and PwC team up for blockchain interactive workshop

6th December 2021

Local News
Planning applications filed for changes at cemetery gates

6th December 2021

Local News
EuroCOP says collision inquest finding has ‘significant implications’ for cross-border policing

6th December 2021

Local News
Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

6th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021