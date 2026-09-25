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Fri 25th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Chief Justice eyes court digitisation and judicial specialisation as workload grows more complex 

Photos by Johnny Bugeja 

By Brian Reyes
25th September 2026

The time has come to digitise Gibraltar’s courts, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said on Friday, adding failure to modernise risked Gibraltar being seen as “something of a backwater”.  The Chief Justice said too that he would explore in parallel ways to deliver greater judicial specialisation to better deal with increasingly complex cases coming before the...

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