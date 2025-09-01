Chief Minister speaks to UK minister with responsibility for Gibraltar

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, spoke on Friday with the UK minister with responsibility for Gibraltar, Stephen Doughty.

The discussion took place ahead of a meeting in London this week between the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Mr Picardo and Mr Doughty agreed on the importance of finalising the text of the UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar as soon as possible.

Mr Doughty assured the Chief Minister that the UK Government will continue to follow the principle of “nothing about you without you” throughout the treaty negotiations.