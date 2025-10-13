Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Chief Minister takes salute at Royal Gibraltar Regiment parade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, was invited by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to take the salute during the Regiment’s exercise of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

The parade brought together serving soldiers, veterans, families and members of the public to celebrate the Regiment’s service to Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said the occasion held personal significance, as his late father was among the first 100 men to join the Regiment in its early days.

He said: “It has been a privilege to be invited by our Regiment to take the salute today, but it is also deeply personal.”

“My father was one of the first 100 to join when the Regiment was formed, so every time I stand before these ranks, I feel that family history and that deep bond.”

“The Regiment connects generations, brings our people together and reflects the pride, resilience, unity and loyalty that define Gibraltar itself.”

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment traces its origins to the Gibraltar Defence Force, established in 1939, and today combines operational readiness with ceremonial duties. It regularly represents Gibraltar internationally and continues to play a central role in public and civic life on the Rock.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Educators event marks Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025

13th October 2025

Features
Dates announced for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

13th October 2025

Features
Children create spooky potions in Kitchen Studios workshop

12th October 2025

Features
‘360 Cádiz’ exhibition celebrates art and history

10th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025