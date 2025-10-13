Chief Minister takes salute at Royal Gibraltar Regiment parade

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, was invited by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to take the salute during the Regiment’s exercise of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

The parade brought together serving soldiers, veterans, families and members of the public to celebrate the Regiment’s service to Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said the occasion held personal significance, as his late father was among the first 100 men to join the Regiment in its early days.

He said: “It has been a privilege to be invited by our Regiment to take the salute today, but it is also deeply personal.”

“My father was one of the first 100 to join when the Regiment was formed, so every time I stand before these ranks, I feel that family history and that deep bond.”

“The Regiment connects generations, brings our people together and reflects the pride, resilience, unity and loyalty that define Gibraltar itself.”

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment traces its origins to the Gibraltar Defence Force, established in 1939, and today combines operational readiness with ceremonial duties. It regularly represents Gibraltar internationally and continues to play a central role in public and civic life on the Rock.