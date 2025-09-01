Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2025

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, welcomed a group of Jewish students from the University of California, Los Angeles, to No.6 Convent Place on Friday.

The visit was led by Rabbi Samuel Benady, a Gibraltarian who is currently leading the UCLA Jewish community in Los Angeles. The delegation consisted of 15 students and young leaders who are visiting Gibraltar as part of a wider educational trip.

During the meeting, Mr Picardo spoke about Gibraltar’s history, its social fabric, and the close bonds of respect and coexistence between different faiths on the Rock. He also explained the role of the Government of Gibraltar and his responsibilities as Chief Minister.

Mr Picardo said: “Gibraltar is proud of its tradition of respect and coexistence between people of different faiths and backgrounds. It is always a privilege to share this experience with young people, because the values they carry forward will shape the communities of tomorrow.

“I am delighted to have welcomed this delegation from UCLA and hope they take away a sense of how our small nation works together in unity.”

Rabbi Benady thanked Mr Picardo for taking the time to meet with the group and highlighted the value of giving young people the opportunity to learn from Gibraltar’s example of interfaith harmony.

Most Read

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Court to run parallel trials as criminal list builds up

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’ 

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cultural Awards phonelines announced

1st September 2025

Local News
Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

1st September 2025

Local News
Sir Robert Neill to be conferred Freedom of the City of Gibraltar

1st September 2025

Local News
Chief Minister speaks to UK minister with responsibility for Gibraltar

1st September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025