Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, welcomed a group of Jewish students from the University of California, Los Angeles, to No.6 Convent Place on Friday.

The visit was led by Rabbi Samuel Benady, a Gibraltarian who is currently leading the UCLA Jewish community in Los Angeles. The delegation consisted of 15 students and young leaders who are visiting Gibraltar as part of a wider educational trip.

During the meeting, Mr Picardo spoke about Gibraltar’s history, its social fabric, and the close bonds of respect and coexistence between different faiths on the Rock. He also explained the role of the Government of Gibraltar and his responsibilities as Chief Minister.

Mr Picardo said: “Gibraltar is proud of its tradition of respect and coexistence between people of different faiths and backgrounds. It is always a privilege to share this experience with young people, because the values they carry forward will shape the communities of tomorrow.

“I am delighted to have welcomed this delegation from UCLA and hope they take away a sense of how our small nation works together in unity.”

Rabbi Benady thanked Mr Picardo for taking the time to meet with the group and highlighted the value of giving young people the opportunity to learn from Gibraltar’s example of interfaith harmony.