Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Children create aboriginal art in fun workshop

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2024

Children enjoyed a fun and creative aboriginal art workshop as part of the Gibraltar Cultural Services summer art programme.

The workshop at the GEMA Gallery was held by artist Cristina Rodriguez for children aged seven to 12 years old.

The workshop was inspired by local marine life and children learnt the traditional dotting technique using warm and cold colours to create beautiful and intricate designs.

This hands-on workshop was perfect for beginners and those looking to develop their skills in art.

