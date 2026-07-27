Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Pau Funes Fa equals his personal best in 100m in Glasgow 2026

Screenshot

By Stephen Ignacio
27th July 2026

Monday morning saw Pau Funes Fa take to the track in the 100m heats at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The 17-year-old athlete, who has been competing for local clubs in Gibraltar as well as an athletics club in Estepona, arrived at the Commonwealth Games having recently broken Gibraltar's Under-18 national indoor 60m record.
His most recent track meeting in Gibraltar saw him clock 11.74 seconds over the 100m, still some way off Gibraltar's national record of 10.89 seconds, held by Jessy Franco since 2019. Since that record was set, and following the departure of both Jessy Franco and Jerai Torres from the sport, no Gibraltar athlete has managed to break the 11-second barrier over the distance. Pau's entry time for the Commonwealth Games was 11.38 seconds.
Drawn in a heat featuring Canada's Eliezer Adjibi, who entered with a time of 9.92 seconds, Antigua and Barbuda's Cejhae Greene (10.00) and Eric Harrison Jr (10.08), Pau Funes Fa faced a formidable challenge. His season's best of 11.52 seconds was the slowest entry time among the athletes in his heat.
A complete outsider, with no realistic expectations of qualifying, Pau Funes Fa's participation in the Commonwealth Games was very much an investment in the future for Team Gibraltar. Similar experiences in the past helped athletes develop, eventually leading to the memorable sub-11-second rivalry between Jessy Franco and Jerai Torres in 2019.
With the opening heat already showing that a sub-11-second performance would be required to stand any chance of qualifying, the pressure was on for Pau to produce a personal best. Even before the fourth heat had started, the top 16 athletes had all recorded times under 11 seconds. Nevertheless, Pau's season's best still gave him a chance of avoiding a place at the bottom of the overall standings if he could match or improve on it.
Competing in Heat 6, the youngster faced a long wait before taking to the starting blocks.
Pau finished sixth in his heat with a personal best of 11.38 seconds, crossing the line ahead of Tuvalu's Usufono Eneli. The fastest time in the heat came from Cejhae Greene, who recorded 10.12 seconds.
With 40 athletes having completed their races after heat 6, Pau Funes Fa's time placed him 36th overall, already clear of the bottom of the standings, with five more heats still to come.

Screenshot


Pau was to finish 67th overall from 73 competing.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New entrance planned for St Bernard’s Hospital

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Full planning application filed for new waste treatment facility 

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

UK/Spain News

'All morning for a single trip' 

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Christian Chang-Chipolina in 800m freestyle Personal best

27th July 2026

Sports
Asia Kent reaches semi finals at Glasgow 2026

27th July 2026

Sports
Sanderson finishes third in 100m freestyle heat

27th July 2026

Sports
Green and Maddocks keep up momentum in the pool

27th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026