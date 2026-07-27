Pau Funes Fa equals his personal best in 100m in Glasgow 2026

Monday morning saw Pau Funes Fa take to the track in the 100m heats at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old athlete, who has been competing for local clubs in Gibraltar as well as an athletics club in Estepona, arrived at the Commonwealth Games having recently broken Gibraltar's Under-18 national indoor 60m record.

His most recent track meeting in Gibraltar saw him clock 11.74 seconds over the 100m, still some way off Gibraltar's national record of 10.89 seconds, held by Jessy Franco since 2019. Since that record was set, and following the departure of both Jessy Franco and Jerai Torres from the sport, no Gibraltar athlete has managed to break the 11-second barrier over the distance. Pau's entry time for the Commonwealth Games was 11.38 seconds.

Drawn in a heat featuring Canada's Eliezer Adjibi, who entered with a time of 9.92 seconds, Antigua and Barbuda's Cejhae Greene (10.00) and Eric Harrison Jr (10.08), Pau Funes Fa faced a formidable challenge. His season's best of 11.52 seconds was the slowest entry time among the athletes in his heat.

A complete outsider, with no realistic expectations of qualifying, Pau Funes Fa's participation in the Commonwealth Games was very much an investment in the future for Team Gibraltar. Similar experiences in the past helped athletes develop, eventually leading to the memorable sub-11-second rivalry between Jessy Franco and Jerai Torres in 2019.

With the opening heat already showing that a sub-11-second performance would be required to stand any chance of qualifying, the pressure was on for Pau to produce a personal best. Even before the fourth heat had started, the top 16 athletes had all recorded times under 11 seconds. Nevertheless, Pau's season's best still gave him a chance of avoiding a place at the bottom of the overall standings if he could match or improve on it.

Competing in Heat 6, the youngster faced a long wait before taking to the starting blocks.

Pau finished sixth in his heat with a personal best of 11.38 seconds, crossing the line ahead of Tuvalu's Usufono Eneli. The fastest time in the heat came from Cejhae Greene, who recorded 10.12 seconds.

With 40 athletes having completed their races after heat 6, Pau Funes Fa's time placed him 36th overall, already clear of the bottom of the standings, with five more heats still to come.

Pau was to finish 67th overall from 73 competing.